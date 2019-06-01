Swedish company soon to launch app-based pogo sticks as a "fun. healthy. convenient. 100% emission free" form of transportation.

It's not April 1 — we checked. So this is real. Swedish startup cangoroo are planning to launch their services in Paris, Stockholm, London, Malmo, and San Franciso in summer 2019 - so any day now, presumably.

We're not quite sure if we should tell you this, but you can request/suggest a new location for them to launch in on their website. So if you want to 'jump into the future' right here in Luxembourg, well.. I guess you can suggest that come here next.