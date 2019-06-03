When I moved to Luxembourg, I was at an age and a time in my life when I felt like doing everything differently than how I’d done it before.

I’m not exactly sure what that means. But anyway, it seemed to manifest itself in me being less guarded, more open to new situations, and more comfortable in allowing things to unfold however they might.

Again, I’m not exactly sure what that means. All I know is that Luxembourg being what it is—a multi-culti casserole seasoned and spiced with folks from some 170 different countries—I was suddenly meeting all sorts of Luxembourgers and people from around the world, something I’d never experienced before.

Overwhelmingly, the people I’ve met have been kind, considerate and generous in sharing the better angels of their nature. Which has only spurred me to want to do be same.

Of course, variety is the spice of life and on rare occasion, I’ve had encounters that have been somewhat odd. Or perhaps, interesting in their own way, let’s say. The following is one of the interesting-in-their-own-way ones.

I’ve written this encounter as if it were a play, reconstructing the dialogue as faithfully as I remember it. The role of ME is based on me.

© An American In Luxembourg

(When first we meet our players—two strangers, a man (ME) and a woman in her late 50s, early 60s (SHE)—they are at the congested Route d’Esch-A4 cluster of crosswalks and intersections, waiting for a pedestrian light to turn green. SHE is walking a bicycle, which catches ME’s eye. When the light turns green, they cross the street, but just ahead, they part ways to negotiate the next couple streets. As chance would have it, a minute later they arrive at the Rue de Hollerich-Route d’Esch intersection at the same time despite having walked different ways to get there.)

ME: Six of one, half a dozen of the other.

SHE: You beat me.

ME: Not really. I mean, we both ended up here at the same time. That’s why I said ‘Six of— '

SHE: No, you beat me.

ME: OK.

(Since they’re heading in the same direction, they walk together up Route d’Esch. SHE appears intrigued that ME is a native English-speaker.)

SHE: Where are you from?

ME: The U.S., near Seattle.

SHE: Seattle?!! What are you doing here? Are you lost?

ME: No, I moved here with my wife and son because she got a job here.

SHE: Are you lost?

ME: No, I –

SHE: I moved here with my husband 30 years ago and it’s the worst thing I ever did! He’s a terrible man. Just awful. We were married for 30 years but he didn’t want me to be his wife; he wanted me to be his slave!

ME: Ah. (Uncomfortable silence.) Um, … where did you move from?

SHE: Norway.

ME: And your husband’s Luxembourgish?

SHE: No. He’s worse—he’s French! That’s MUCH worse. The French are much worse than the Luxembourgish! They’re terrible. Hey, … do you want to go somewhere to get some lunch?

ME: No! I mean, no thanks. I gotta go to work.

SHE: What do you do?

ME: I teach English.

SHE: Where do you do that?

ME: (ME, hopeful that the conversation has changed direction, settles in to offering details of his work.) Well, it varies. Sometimes I work at—

SHE: For 30 years, my husband wanted me to stay home and do nothing. Just be his slave—raise the children, clean the house, cook for him—and now I’ve lost everything. Everything! My house. My car. Everything! I have nothing anymore.

ME: Oh. Um, … well, you have your health. I mean, you’ve got a bike there.

SHE: No, I don’t. My health is awful! I have a broken back. (Here, SHE stops and leans her bike against the wall of a building so that she can sort of twist and more easily point to her back.) What do you call the bones in your back?

ME: Uh, … backbones? I don’t know, … vertebrae?

SHE: No, the column something.

HE: Spinal column?

SHE: Yeah. No! The fourth bone on the bottom, the vertebrae is broken. (SHE resumes walking her bike.)

HE: That’s too bad. Maybe you can do yoga or something.

SHE: No, no, no! I don’t have the time! I have to go to Social Security. I have nothing. I’ve lost it all and let me tell you, this country does nothing. If you’re not from Luxembourg they don’t help you at all! (ME wonders if SHE is talking about the same Luxembourg he knows.)

(Our players, having reached their respective destinations—for HE, the stop for the 205 bus to Esch-sur-Alzette; for SHE, the Assurances Sociales building across the street—set to part ways. ME offers a parting remark with the intention of offering some hope.)

ME: I’m really sorry about all your troubles. Uh, ... maybe you can go back to Norway or something. Do you have family there?

SHE: No! I can’t do that. I'm happy here!

(Fin.)

Mike McQuaide is the author of the 2018 Publikumspräis-winning “An American in Luxembourg” (Editions Saint-Paul) and creator of the popular Facebook and Instagram pages of the same name.