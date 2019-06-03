As President Trump lands in the United Kingdom for his state visit, his detractors are going to great lengths to make him feel unwelcome.

In the spirit of Trump's previous visit to the UK, where the Trump baby blimp was flown in multiple cities as part of a protest against the president and his policies, the president of the United States has been greeted by his first protest before he even landed at Stansted Airport.

Born Eco, an online marketplace for eco-friendly traders, decided to mow a special message into the grass underneath the Stansted flightpath. The group - whose mowing skills must be commended - cut the words 'Oi Trump' alongside a massive penis next to his name. The group also cut the message 'Climate Change is real' into the grass, referring to Trump's record of denying climate change. When the Midwest faced extreme cold temperatures, Trump tweeted: "What the hell is going on with Global Waming [sic]? Please come back fast, we need you!"

Born Eco posted the images of their work on Sunday, saying they were busy mowing a "stiff message for Trump."

Guess who's been busy today mowing a stiff message for Trump under the Stansted flightpath... Please share and let's see how far we can spread the welcome!#climatechange #Trump #welcometrump pic.twitter.com/crnZo5rnDv — born_eco (@born_eco) June 2, 2019

It remains to be seen what other creative forms of protests the Brits will come up with over the course of Trump's visit.