We've got baskets full of Luxembourgish goodies to give away to the best and funniest entries, but we need your help in selecting them!

We were thrilled to see that so many of you entered our little contest, and can't possible select the best entries ourselves... so we've opened the contest up to a public vote. So if you've got a moment to spare, go through the submissions below and vote for your favourite entry by giving it a 'like' (the little heart icon).

Keep in mind that you can only vote once! If you're one of the contestants, you may want to get your friends voting as well... ;) The vote closes at 11.59pm on Wednesday 26 June, and we'll announce the winners on Thursday.

The top four will receive a basket stuffed with goodies, courtesy of Amuse Bouche. Good luck!