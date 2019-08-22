A man was seriously injured and hospitalized after being bitten by a crocodile that once belonged to Fidel Castro.

The injured man was attending a party in Stockholm's Skansen Aquarium when he was bitten on the arm by the reptile.

According to CNN, the man was giving a speech while standing on a rock in a restricted area of the aquarium. "He had his arm over the glass barrier. One of the Cuban crocodiles saw it and came and just jumped up and grabbed his lower arm".

Jonas Wahlström, owner of the Skansen Aquarium, told CNN. The reptile is one of two Cuban crocodiles originally given to a Russian cosmonaut by Castro in the 1970s.