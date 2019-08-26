An American In Luxembourg
Jersey Shore
Mike heads back to the U.S. for a short trip - something he finds himself reluctant to do, being that he's 'relatively new to Europe.'
In this week's episode Mike swaps out the Schueberfouer for a fair along the Jersey Shore coastline (notoriously depicted in a notorious TV show) some sun and storms.
He heads to Pennsylvania and to Lake Luxembourg and becomes, wait for it... An American from Luxembourg at Lake Luxembourg in America.
Wonderful.
