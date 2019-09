A hero's fast reaction speed came to good use on a roller coaster ride in Spain last month.

Speaking to 1 NEWS, Samuel Kempf said he saw a passenger several cars in front of him drop their iPhone X when the coaster suddenly plummeted down the track.

He returned the phone to its owner after the ride, who with a big hug said he would invite him back on a ride as a thank you. This ride was definitely full of ups and downs for the man that lost his phone!