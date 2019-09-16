Some of Luxembourg’s most far-flung and wide-open spaces

Luxembourg photographer Rom Helbach is putting together a cycling guidebook of Luxembourg, and he asked Mike McQuaide (An American in Luxembourg) to share some of his favorite places to ride.

Here’s Mike’s video of the two of them, along with Claude Zipfel, exploring some of Luxembourg’s most far-flung and wide-open spaces.

Also, one bowling alley in Schlindermanderscheid.