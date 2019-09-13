'My Best Goal Isn't Better Than Sex' With Girlfriend says star striker

In April last year, Cristiano Ronaldo scored what he has described as the best goal of his career.

The Portuguese superstar produced an incredible overhead kick in the Champions League quarter-final while playing for Real Madrid to help send current club Juventus out of the competition.

It was a goal so good, it received a standing ovation from the opposition fans.

🗣️ "It was amazing - probably the best of my career." 😎



😮 A year ago today - one of the great #UCL goals - Cristiano Ronaldo's sensational overhead kick in Turin! 🔥🔥🔥#OnThisDay @Cristiano pic.twitter.com/5nbrzSqXDw — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 3, 2019

In a recent interview with Piers Morgan (aired on ITV on Tuesday 17 September) Ronaldo said of the strike; "I tried to score this goal for many, many years." Ronaldo told Morgan, "I had scored 700-odd goals but I hadn't done this. I thought, 'Finally I had scored a bicycle, the beautiful jumping.'

But, according to the football legend himself, the goal still doesn't come near to topping sex with his model girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez.

When asked by Morgan if scoring the goal felt better than sex, the 34-year-old said: "No, not with my Geo, no!"

So, there you have it, football can have plenty of thrills and spills, but when it comes down to the nitty gritty, it's the off-field antics that Ronaldo cherishes.