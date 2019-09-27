Whilst in New York for the 74th United Nations General Assembly, Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel and his husband Gauthier Destenay also took time out to enjoy a drag show.

After having given speeches at the General Debate, including making history at a LGBTI Core Group event and visiting the Luxembourgish community in the Big Apple, Xavier Bettel and his husband Gauthier Destenay also had a small amount of downtime.

The Prime Minister of Luxembourg - @Xavier_Bettel & his husband @gauthierdestenay came to tonight’s show at @risebarnyc

One of the few LGBTQ world leaders!



Thank you to the first couple of Luxembourg pic.twitter.com/dhqldSaxnA — Marti Gould Cummings (@MartiGCummings) September 26, 2019

The couple went to watch a drag show at Rise Bar, described as an 'unpretentious gay bar' in the Hell's Kitchen area of New York, featuring drag artist Marti Gould Cummings. Cummings was able to get a snap with Bettel and Destenay, taking to Twitter to post about the moment with 'one of the few LGBTQ world leaders'.

Bettel did nevertheless mix his time off with politics: Cummings is running for NY City Council and is currently campaigning for the election. As posted on Twitter, Bettel wished Cummings luck in the election, with the drag artist writing that it was great to speak to Bettel about queer people in office.