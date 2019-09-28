After the dreary grey weather of the past few days, it is safe to say that autumn has well and truly come in. But if you're feeling stir-crazy and wanting to explore more of Luxembourg, let's have a look at some of the activities ideal for the wet and soggy days.

Castle season is slowly creeping to an end, but never fear - there's still plenty to do in Luxembourg. Whether you're new in town or a seasoned resident, perhaps you might find some new inspiration on our list.

The Apple Fest

© Unsplash

We'll start with the most timely suggestion, which you can do this very weekend: go to Steinsel's Apple Fest! With the changing seasons come seasonal produce and one of the mainstays of autumn is of course the apple (and the pumpkin, if you're more Halloween-inclined!). Steinsel's Appelfest is a must-see for families and foodies alike. Hosted at the Steinsel orchards, you can go pick your own apples (12 different varieties!), pay for boxes of apples if you dislike manual labour, and of course indulge in the apple-related goodies at the festival. Apple doughnuts and Viz are personal favourites. The Apple Festival is on at three weekends: 28 and 29 September, 5 and 6 October, and 12 and 13 October. Don't miss out.

Brisk walks

© Unsplash

Some might associate walking with warmer weather, but I know several people who love nothing more than a brisk walk on a winter's day (or autumnal day). Whether you explore your local forests, go on a specific trail, or go further afield, walking is definitely an activity worth doing even if it's slightly miserable out. Just wrap up appropriately and marvel at the changing colours of the trees if you go for a wander in the forest.

Along the Alzette river in autumn. / © Dani Lodhi-Dunne

Prepare for the season ahead - Mantelsonndeg and hygge

If you're not such a big fan of countryside walks, perhaps take yourself to Luxembourg City. A spot of retail therapy can always be pleasant if the weather outside is not so wonderful, and you can always embrace the Danish/Norwegian concept of 'hygge' by grabbing a warm hot drink in a nearby cafe. Hygge, meaning a type of cosiness and comfortable conviviality, does go beyond hot drinks and is open to interpretation.

Last year's promotional poster

If you're a shopping enthusiast and feel you might need to invest in a new winter coat, then mark Sunday 20 October in your calendars. This is Mantelsonndeg, aka Coat Sunday, and is a traditional annual event where shops in Luxembourg open especially on Sunday to allow residents to buy new coats, often with shops offering special discounts.

If shopping isn't your thing, then perhaps either going to a cosy cafe and taking a book is more up your street - cafes we're especially fond of include Golden Bean, Konrad, and Chique-o-latte. Alternatively, you can just curl up at home and do the same thing if you're feeling like indulging in a potato day.

Explore Luxembourg's museums - Nuit des Musées

Cold and unpleasant weather is synonymous with visiting museums for tourists, but why can't residents join in the fun? Luxembourg has a plethora of interesting museums, dotted both around the capital and the country at large (the museum at Clervaux Castle and the Military Museum in Diekirch are both worth a visit if you're venturing north).

© RTL archives

Added to this, we have the annual Nuit des Musées (Night of the Museums), where museums open late from 6pm to 1am or even 2am on 12 October. In addition to being able to explore exhibition at a later hour, museums will also entertain visitors with live music, performances, and more.

For a comprehensive guide of Luxembourg City's museums and exhibitions, check out this pdf. Museumsmile - which groups together the seven museums found within a mile of each other in the capital, has also put together a guide on the Night of the Museums, giving you a detailed breakdown of what will be on where.

Look ahead to Christmas

No article about what to do in autumn and winter is complete without the obvious mention of the Christmas markets in Luxembourg. Some of you might groan at the prospect but others are counting down the days and looking forward to sampling mulled wine and traditional Luxembourgish fare.

You might also want to plan having visitors over for the Christmas market, in which case knowing that the earliest markets start on 22 November is a must! Alternatively, if you want to try something new, why not be super organised and plan a visit to Brussels, Strasbourg, or Frankfurt to check out their Christmas markets.

© Dani Lodhi-Dunne © Dani Lodhi-Dunne

If you have any tips on what to do in the colder months, let us know in the comments!