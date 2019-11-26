KK is the latest celebrity to defend Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

The Kardashians have often been referred to as America's royal family, and Kim was questioned on the topic during an interview with Australia's "The Sunday Project" this weekend.

"I'm wondering whether if you feel some sympathy for what Harry and Megan are going through?" journalist Lisa Wilkinson asked after comparing the two famous families.

Acknowledging every family's personal struggles are different whether famous or not, Kim began by saying: "I think everyone has their own journey.

"I think their journey is extremely personal with what [Harry's] mother experienced and how her life was so affected by the spotlight and by paparazzi. I don't think anyone can really understand what that's like except for them."

Kim is hardly the first celebrity to show support for the royal couple, with a number of other influential personalities speaking out against their "public bullying."

I’m proud to call Meghan and Harry friends, and I’m even more proud of them for finally saying enough is enough. https://t.co/HWy4FQ0oLr — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 1, 2019

Ellen DeGeneres and Jameela Jamil defended Markle's lawsuit against the Mail on Twitter.

DeGeneres wrote: "I'm proud to call Meghan and Harry friends, and I'm even more proud of them for finally saying enough is enough."

Elsewhere in Kim's interview, she revealed she has a "good relationship with Donald Trump," and thanked the White House for assisting her with the release of 34 prisoners.