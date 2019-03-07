Not to be outdone by the presence of the popular princesses on the socials, Queen Elizabeth has gotten with the programme.

According to Allure, about four years ago Queen Elizabeth II posted her first tweet. On Thursday 07 March she made her first Instagram post at the Science Museum which was captured on camera by the Queen's 'The Royal Family' account.

The 92-year-old royal posted a letter written in 1843 to her great-great-grandfather, Prince Albert. The Queen explains that the letter was linked to computer technology. The letter includes: ""Babbage told Queen Victoria and Prince Albert about his invention the 'Analytical Engine' upon which the first computer programmes were created by Ada Lovelace, a daughter of Lord Byron."

In the Queen's lengthy caption she explained that she was at the Science Museum on Thursday to learn about children’s computer coding initiatives.

She added that the "Science Museum which has long championed technology, innovation and inspired the next generation of inventors." Her post racked up 67,000 likes within the first four hours.

No word on whether she has plans to post more on the 'gram.