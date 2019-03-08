The Princess has been marked out as a an ambassador for the next generation of leaders.

Princess Tessy sat down with our very own Lisa Burke earlier this week during some media time in her recent visit to Luxembourg for a special event to commemorate International Women's Day!

As an additional bonus to visiting her home country, Tessy also bagged a prize from The Leadership Academy.

Founded in 2018 The Leadership Academy has a "purpose to introduce genuine and true leadership principles" with a mind to instill "behaviors in young professionals and help them develop leadership skills". The overall ambition being to "to prepare the Next Generation of business leaders".

Via a Twitter post, Tessy announced that she was "very humbled and honoured to be named “Leader of the Year 2019” awarded by the Leadership Academy in Luxembourg".

When contacted by RTL Today, Princess Tessy went on to outline plans for the future; “I am so excited for the future. My boys and my work complete me:) to get recognised for it humbles me and brings me tears of joy."

When considering what motivates her to continue to be in the public lens and to be an ambassador for women's continued and sustained success, Tessy is as succinct as she is driven; "It gives me that push to keep moving forward" she said.

Despite recent accolades and increased press interest, Tessy won't be changing her way of life to suit a populist agenda; "One of my favourite quotes: "I cannot give you the formula for success, but I can give you the formula for failure, which is: Try to please everybody." --Herbert Swope”