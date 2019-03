Tessy Antony is in Abu Dhabi supporting the Luxembourg Special Olympics team and has sent a tweet ahead of the opening ceremony later today.

Pure admiration for the Luxembourg Team at this years @specialolympics in #Abudhabi 🥰🇱🇺🇱🇺 amazing athletes, amazing people, amazing time! Luxembourg be ready for gold! ❤️💫🦋👊🏻 #proudluxembourger #ourteam #specialolympics pic.twitter.com/mxfIEDEw1a — Tessy Antony, Princess de Luxembourg (@tessy_de) March 14, 2019

© Marc Feltgen