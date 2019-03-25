With a website name such as GossipCop.com, perhaps the alarm bells should have been ringing early on but Extra TV recently reported on rumors that Meghan Markle has plans to adopt a child.

These have now been dashed off by Kensington palace officials as being untrue.

The original article claimed that Markle wanted to adopt children from third world countries, a la Angelina Jolie and Madonna.

The actress-turned-royal is currently expecting her first child with husband Prince Harry.

The article also attempted to insinuate that the Duchess of Sussex wanted to be seen as a modern version of Princess Diana -- to be known for her charitable work.