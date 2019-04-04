Married in 2006, the couple announced their separation in 2017.

Princess Tessy — who will keep her title until September 2019 — has informed RTL Today that her divorce from Prince Louis of Luxembourg, the third son of Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa.

In an exclusive statement to RTL Today, Princess Tessy said:

"I will keep the name De Nassau and will use it as 'Antony - De Nassau' moving on from here starting September 1st 2019. Until then I have the title.

I am relieved as these were the 3 most difficult years of my life. I hope moving on from here that people will respect me for my merits and not my relationship status.

My sons and I are looking forward to our new future the three of us with excitement and great joy.

Louis and I are very close when it comes to the children. We remain a wonderful team."

Tessy works closely with Professors Without Borders, a social enterprise that specialises in university education, and has recently taken on the role of Global Partner of Education for Montessori St Nicholas. We recently published an exclusive interview with Tessy in two parts (part one, and part two), and she kindly covered the Special Olympics exclusively for RTL Today.