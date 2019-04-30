Young sons of former Princess of Luxembourg, Tessy Antony, sent handwritten notes thanking those that wished them a happy birthday.

The cute as-a-button message which simply reads 'Thank you incredibly much for your kind wishes, they gave us much pleasure' was shared by Instagram account Royal Letters.

Attached with the letter is a picture of the two princes laughing and smiling.

Gabriel was recently in the news following his charity cooking event (see links below).

Via her personal Twitter account, Tessy has described Gabriel as being 'passionate about making people happy and feel better about themselves'. She said: 'He invests a lot of time in others and their needs - often making his needs come secondary.'