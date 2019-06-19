The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have sent flowers to a woman hospitalised after being run over by their police escort on Monday.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were en route from London to Windsor on Monday when their police escort hit an 83-year-old woman. The accident involved a marked police motorbike, according to the BBC, and the police watchdog has opened an investigation.

The woman, identified only as Irene, was taken to the hospital in a critical condition, but has since stabilised. According to a Kensington Palace spokesperson, "Their Royal Highnesses have sent their very best wishes to Irene and her family and will stay in touch throughout every stage of her recovery."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were on their way to Windsor for the service commemorating the Order of the Garter at St George's Chapel.

Earlier this year the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a car crash driving near the Queen's Sandringham estate.