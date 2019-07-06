If you're a dog walker who happens to live in the UK, this may be a dream job...

There's arguably a 'dream job' in Sweden but if Brexit doesn't put you off your stride then Business Insider reports that The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on the hunt for a dog walker.

Vanity Fair royal correspondent Katie Nicholl says that Prince Harry and Megan want to hire someone to take care of their Labrador and rescue dog.

Markle brought 'Guy,' her rescue dog to the UK when she moved from Toronto in 2017. Nicholl wrote, "The couple love being outdoors, and they take Archie for long pram walks in Home Park." But their hectic schedules have them looking for help with their dogs. They are privately advertising for a dog walker.

The new parents live in Frogmore Cottage, a newly renovated mansion house on the grounds of Windsor Castle.