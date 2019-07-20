When it comes to interacting with the public, there is certain protocol that the royals have to follow.

One of the rules includes no physical contact with fans, which has been broken in the past by Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. But one rule that you won't see them break is the ban against taking selfies with fans.

Although Buckingham Palace has not confirmed the rule, Meghan Markle once told fans: "We're not allowed to do selfies." Royal insider, Greg Agnew says that doing a selfie is considered disrespectful because it involves turning your back to the royal family to get the shot.

Agnew, a Google investor, attended a royal event and explained that fans are banned from asking for selfies and also walking up and talking to the royals directly. Agnew adds, "They had people who would walk around and pre-choose who was to have a conversation, and those people that had been selected had been positioned strategically."