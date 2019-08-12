When it comes to royal dinner parties, everyone is expected to sit where they're told whether it's next to their significant other or not.

But Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently being criticized for insisting that they sit together at soirees.

Allure reports friends of the royal couple have apparently stopped inviting the pair to parties because they show PDA!

Allegedly, Prince Harry's circle of friends "roll their eyes" at Markle's "American ways"!