Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, and Prince William will appear in a new commercial.

Business Insider reports that the royals have teamed up with "Love Actually" director Richard Curtis for the project.

The four narrate a clip showing how to pay attention to mental health, which aired on UK TV channels on Monday.

The National Health Service's new website for the initiative, "Every Mind Matters," crashed after the commercial aired. This marks the first project as a group since Markle and Harry resigned from the charity in July.