The royal family is reportedly concerned for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The young couple recently spoke about their struggles dealing with the press as senior royals.

In the new ITV documentary "Harry and Meghan: An African Journey," Markle spoke about the impact the media is having on her.

According to Business Insider, Markle said: "Not many people have asked if I'm OK".

Prince William is said to not only be worried for the couple, but angry at his brother for confirming there's a rift between them. "I will not be bullied into playing a game that killed my mum".

Another source said the Queen and Prince Philip have shown support for the couple in private.