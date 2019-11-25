There's a new holiday romance novel based on Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland.

"Royal Holiday" by Jasmine Guillory, follows a character named Vivian Forest, who was inspired by Ragland. Just like Ragland, Vivian is a social worker from California who gets to spend Christmas at the Queen's Sandringham Estate.

Instead of her daughter being married to a prince, the fictional character is a stylist for one of the royal family members.

Mikhaila Friel, a Business Insider writer explains, "The novel does a great job at shedding light on what it would be like to spend Christmas with the royal family as someone who is not in the inner circle." In real life, this yearDoria, Markle, and Prince Harry plan to celebrate the holidays in the US this year, while the rest of the royal family joins the Queen at Sandringham.