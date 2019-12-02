The Duchess of Cambridge spends two days shadowing midwives in London maternity ward

Kate Middleton reportedly spent two days secretly shadowing midwives and workers in a London maternity ward.

Hello Magazine reports that during her time in the hospital, the mom of three "divided her time on the unit, visiting the antenatal, postnatal and labour wards."

The brief work experience is the latest in Middleton's projects focused on exploring the well-being of children and caregivers. The Duchess of Cambridge shadowed midwives and other medical professionals to get a closer look at early childhood development, according to People.

The report cited the Court Circular, a daily list of activities released by the palace, that said Middleton was completing her work experience on November 28.