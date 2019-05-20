They will be launching the new route on 4 November of this year, with three flights per week.

There is currently no direct route between these two cities, and SAS plan to offer departures per week: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

The departure times from Luxembourg are scheduled to be:



Mondays 11am

Wednesdays and Fridays 1.50pm

Mondays 08.05am

Wednesdays and Fridays 10.55am

And Stockholm-Luxembourg flights will be:Flights will take around 2 hours and 15 minutes, and will be flown with a 90-seat Bobardier CRJ-900 aircraft. Tickets will go on sale 20 May 2019.