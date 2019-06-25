Terrified visitors ran for their life as highly trained zoo workers assembled to deal with a life-and-death emergency: one of their lions had escaped.

Every moments count as, armed with tranquilliser guns, nets, and leashes, zoo workers do a White Stripes and turn the hunter to the prey (recommended listening as you view the below).

Well, that's the scenario, anyway. The folk at Tobe Zoological Park in Japan take training very seriously, realism less so.. In reality it was all a drill, involving a chap dressed up in a furry lion costume pretending to escape.

© Tobe Zoological Park (Facebook) They got him! © Tobe Zoological Park (Facebook) A few thoroughly unimpressed spectators.

Tobe Zoo in Aichi conducted a lion escape drill today.



Note the expression on the actual lions faces.

pic.twitter.com/azuJYQhLCw — Spoon & Tamago (@Johnny_suputama) June 22, 2019