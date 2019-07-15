The woman was reportedly thinking the luggage belt would take her straight to the airplane.

Instead of heading past security to the gate at Istanbul Airport, CCTV caught one passenger climbing onto the luggage belt before toppling over together with her luggage. Confused check-in attendants came to the rescue.

Luckily the woman managed to hold on to a metal bar on the sides, or she would've ended up in the baggage sorting room. Is this what they call priority luggage?

In her defence, airports can be quite confusing at times.