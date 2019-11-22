International SOS has ranked Luxembourg as one of the world's eight safest countries to travel to in 2020.

Travel security services company International SOS release their annual travel risk map, detailing how safe they expect travel to a specific country to be given current circumstances.

The map takes into account a range of factors including (but not limited to) infectious diseases, political violence, environmental factors, medical evacuation data, road trauma data, standard of emergency medical services, and cultural and language barriers.

They group countries into categories depending on the level of risk associated with travel: from "insignificant" (the best rating), to "extreme" on the other end of the scale.

Eight countries received the positive "insignificant" rating — all of them in Europe. These are Luxembourg, Denmark, Finland, Greenland*, Iceland, Norway, Slovenia, and Switzerland.

*Technically an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark.