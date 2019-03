View this post on Instagram

🌊 Little Cayman clean up at Diggery Point - every bit picked up is one less in the Caribbean Sea 🌊 • • • Cleaning up is only a small part of what you can do - please ditch plastic, make sustainable choices and #goplasticfree - check out our 345 Pledge - Link in bio - to help you on your journey. #beachclean #plasticfreecayman #littlecayman #345pledge #marinedebris #beachcleanup #trashtag