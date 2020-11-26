

Le 26 novembre 2020, Marc Hansen, ministre délégué à la Digitalisation, a présenté le concept du nouveau GovTech Lab de l’État luxembourgeois et a lancé par la même occasion le premier challenge du Lab intitulé «Bye bye Robots!». Cette présentation s’est faite dans un format très particulier puisqu’il s’agissait de la première conférence de presse de l’État luxembourgeois organisée intégralement par visioconférence. Marc Hansen l’avait annoncé lors du ICT Spring 2020: l’État luxembourgeois s’est doté d’un GovTech Lab mêlant les GovTech et l’innovation ouverte pour accélérer le développement et le perfectionnement des services publics numériques. Fruit d’une collaboration entre le ministère de la Digitalisation et de son bras technologique, le Centre des technologies de l’information de l’État (CTIE), le GovTech Lab vise à encourager et soutenir une culture de l’innovation et de changement au sein de l’État afin de repenser les procédures existantes et les flux opérationnels et d’intégrer des principes tels que digital by default, design thinking (penser le design) ou service by design dans la conception de nouvelles solutions. «Un des axes stratégiques du ministère touche au développement du eGovernment et le GovTech Lab fait partie intégrante des actions que nous mettons en place dans ce domaine», a déclaré Marc Hansen lors de la présentation. «Les maîtres-mots du Lab peuvent se résumer comme ceci: experiment, exchange, innovate», a-t-il ajouté. Les GovTech sont perçues comme des facilitateurs dans les échanges entre les administrations publiques et les citoyens ou les entreprises et entre les administrations elles-mêmes. Ces éléments soulignent le fort potentiel des solutions GovTech pour l’économie, la transformation numérique et l’attractivité du pays. Par le biais de l’innovation ouverte, le GovTech Lab fait appel aux connaissances externes à l’État en introduisant des idées, des compétences ou des technologies innovantes provenant d’entreprises, de start-ups, d’indépendants, d’étudiants ou bien de chercheurs désireux de soutenir et de renforcer l'innovation au sein des services publics. Cette méthodologie est déjà largement présente dans le secteur privé. Avec le GovTech Lab, elle fait son entrée dans le secteur public luxembourgeois. Les missions du GovTech Lab Le GovTech Lab a trois missions pour répondre à l’objectif poursuivi par le ministère de la Digitalisation et le CTIE: Accélérer l’innovation auprès de l’État à travers des appels à défis et des appels à solutions/challenges

Cette mission est double: il s’agit, d’une part, de développer, à travers des appels à défis une culture de l’innovation au sein des administrations. Par les appels à défis, une administration publique peut relever des soucis rencontrés qui pourraient être améliorés ou résolus à l’aide de solutions innovantes (digitales, technologiques ou conceptuelles). D’autre part, après l’identification d’un défi proposé par une ou plusieurs administrations, le ministère de la Digitalisation lance un appel à solutions avec le but de collaborer avec des acteurs externes tels que des start-ups, chercheurs, indépendants, entreprises, voire des étudiants, etc. afin de développer des solutions innovantes. Créer une communauté Govtech par l’organisation d’évènements spécialisés

Le GovTech Lab vient compléter l’écosystème existant riche en acteurs qui développent et promeuvent des solutions innovantes. Il est voué à devenir la plateforme d’échange par excellence des besoins digitaux, des nouvelles technologies et des solutions innovantes au sein de l’État. À cet effet, des évènements transversaux ou spécialisés seront organisés aussi bien au niveau interne à l’État qu’avec les acteurs externes avec pour objectif de développer une communauté GovTech au Luxembourg. Devenir le lieu de référence et de rencontre des agents de l’État qui s’intéressent aux GovTech

Après l’emménagement du CTIE dans ses nouveaux locaux au second semestre 2021, le GovTech Lab aura également un espace innovant dans ce nouveau bâtiment, qui visera à faciliter l’échange et stimuler la créativité entre les administrations et/ou les équipes du CTIE afin d’expérimenter et de tester des idées. Le premier challenge du GovTech Lab: Bye bye Robots! Le ministre délégué à la Digitalisation, Marc Hansen, a lancé officiellement le premier challenge du GovTech Lab: «Bye Bye Robots!». Cet appel à solutions porte sur le développement d’une solution innovante pour la vérification du caractère humain lors de l’utilisation des procédures en ligne auprès de l’État luxembourgeois. Cette solution est vouée à remplacer le système actuel du CTIE pour vérifier qu’il s’agit bel et bien d’un être humain qui se connecte à des procédures en ligne auprès de l’État luxembourgeois et non pas de bots automatiques. La nouvelle solution devra être simple et non contraignante pour l’utilisateur, innovante et répondre aux standards de sécurité exigés. Tous les détails concernant cet appel à solutions seront publiés le 27 novembre vers 11 heures sur le portail des marchés publics. Lien(s) utile(s): Site Internet du GovTech Lab

Portail des marchés publics Accelerating public services innovation – Launch of the GovTech Lab and its first call for solutions "Bye Bye Robots!" On November 26, 2020, Marc Hansen, Minister Delegate for Digitalisation, presented the concept of the new GovTech Lab of the Luxembourg Government and launched the Lab's first call for solutions entitled "Bye bye Robots!". This presentation had a very particular format since it was the first press conference of the Luxembourg Government held entirely by videoconference. As Marc Hansen announced it at the ICT Spring 2020, the Luxembourg Government created a GovTech Lab, which combines the concepts of GovTech and open innovation to accelerate the development and improvement of digital public services. The GovTech Lab is a joint initiative of the Ministry for Digitalisation and its technological arm, the Government IT Centre (CTIE). The GovTech Lab aims to encourage and support a culture of innovation and change within administrations in order to rethink existing procedures and operational flows, whilst integrating principles such as digital by default, design thinking or service by design into the development of new solutions. "One of the strategic areas of focus of the ministry concerns the development of eGovernment solutions and the GovTech Lab will be an essential tool in this field", declared Marc Hansen during the presentation. "The key words of the Lab can be summed up like this: experiment, exchange, innovate”, he added. GovTechs are perceived as facilitators in exchanges between public administrations and citizens or businesses and between administrations themselves, which emphasizes the strong potential of GovTech solutions for the economy, the digital transformation and the attractiveness of the country. Through open innovation, the GovTech Lab calls on knowledge from outside the State by bringing on innovative ideas, skills or technologies from companies, start-ups, freelancers, students or researchers who want to support and strengthen public services innovation. This methodology is already widely used in the private sector and is hereby introduced in the public sector. The GovTech Lab’s missions The GovTech Lab defined three missions to meet the objective pursued by the Ministry for Digitalisation and the CTIE: Accelerate innovation at State level through calls for challenges and calls for solutions

This mission is twofold: on the one hand, it is a matter of developing, through calls for challenges, a culture of innovation within administrations. By using calls for challenges, one or more public administrations can ascertain the challenges they are facing and which could be improved or solved using innovative solutions (digital, technological or conceptual). On the other hand, after identifying a challenge submitted by one or more administrations, the Ministry for Digitalisation issues a call for solutions with the aim of collaborating with external actors such as start-ups, researchers, freelancers, companies and even students, etc. in order to develop innovative solutions. Creating a Govtech community by organising specialised events

The GovTech Lab completes the existing ecosystem of actors who develop and promote innovative solutions. It is destined to become the platform par excellence for the exchange of digital needs, new technologies and innovative solutions within the State. To this end, transversal or specialised events will be organised both within the State and with external actors with the aim of developing a GovTech community in Luxembourg. Becoming the reference and meeting place for state agents interested in GovTech

After the CTIE moves into its new premises in the second half of 2021, the GovTech Lab will also have an innovative space that aspires to facilitate exchange and to stimulate creativity between administrations and/or the CTIE teams for the purpose of experimenting and testing ideas. The first GovTech Lab call for solutions: Bye bye Robots! The Minister Delegate for Digitalisation, Marc Hansen, officially launched the first GovTech Lab call for solutions: "Bye Bye Robots!” This call for solutions focuses on the development of an innovative solution dedicated to tell computers and humans apart when doing online procedures with the Luxembourg State. This solution is intended to replace the current CTIE system for verifying that the connection to online procedures is indeed made by a human being rather than automatic bots. The new solution must be simple, innovative and appealing for the user and guarantee the required security standards. All the details regarding this call for solutions will be available on Friday 27 of November 2020 at 11:00 am on the public procurement portal. Useful links: GovTech Lab webpage

Public procurement portal