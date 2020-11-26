© MinDigital
Den Digitaliséierungs-Ministère an de Centre des Technologies de l’Information de l’Etat hunn d'Plattform en Donneschdeg offiziell lancéiert.
Wéi kann d'Digitaliséierung beim Staat ausgesinn?
"GovTech Lab" ass eng Initiativ, fir déi technologesch Innovatioun am ëffentleche Secteur virunzedreiwen.
Wou steet Lëtzebuerg iwwerhaapt am internationalen Digitaliséierungs-Verglach?
Äntwert: de Grand-Duché ass keen all ze schlechte Schüler. Do gëtt et den Digital Economy and Society Index, kuerz DESI, an do steet Lëtzebuerg dëst Joer op Plaz 10 vun 28.
Den neie Laboratoire soll déi digital Transformatioun beim Staat acceleréieren, d'Qualitéit vun de Servicer géintiwwer de Bierger an den Entreprisë verbesseren, sou den delegéierten Digitaliséierungsminister Marc Hansen
"De "GovTech Lab" soll eng Plattform ginn, fir Challengen an awer och fir Evenementer ze lancéieren, zum Beispill "Hackathons", wou wärend engem Dag IT-Programméierer mat erageholl ginn."
Da kéime Govjams derbäi, wou ee versicht, sech an d'Haut vun de Bierger ze versetzen. Dernieft ginn Atelieren organiséiert. Et wëll ee bewosst och mat externen Experten zesummeschaffen, sou de Marc Hansen.
Op der neier Plattform ginn Challengë lancéiert an Deadlinen also dates limites definéiert.
"Déi Leit, déi sech dofir interesséieren, kënnen e Prototyp vun enger Léisung developpéieren.
Eng Jury hëlt bis zu 5 Prototyppen eraus, mat deene weider geschafft gëtt. No engem "proof of concept" kann dann eventuell eng Commande bei deem Acteur gemaach ginn."
Et solle keng klassesch Ausschreiwunge ginn, mä et gëtt via e partenariat d'innovation verfuer.
Deen éischten Challenge heescht "Bye bye Robots". Hei gëtt no innovative Léisunge gesicht, fir Sécherheets-Systemer op verschiddenen Internetsitten ze ersetzen. Bis elo muss een do jo rechnen oder Biller erkennen, fir ze beweisen, datt ee kee Roboter ass. Hei kann een den Dossier bis de 4. Januar dat anert Joer eraginn.
Wéi kéint een nächsten Challenge ausgesinn?
"Do kéint ee sech virstellen, Challengen eraus ze ginn, wou aus "speech to text" op Lëtzebuergesch Compte-Rendue kéinte gemaach ginn."
De "GovTech Lab" wäert am neie Gebai vum CTIE op der Kalchesbréck een Ënnerdaach fannen.
All Informatioune gëtt et op govtechlab.public.lu.
Schreiwes vum Gouvernement
|Accélérer l’innovation dans les services publics – lancement du GovTech Lab et de son premier challenge «Bye bye Robots!» (26.11.2020)
Le 26 novembre 2020, Marc Hansen, ministre délégué à la Digitalisation, a présenté le concept du nouveau GovTech Lab de l’État luxembourgeois et a lancé par la même occasion le premier challenge du Lab intitulé «Bye bye Robots!». Cette présentation s’est faite dans un format très particulier puisqu’il s’agissait de la première conférence de presse de l’État luxembourgeois organisée intégralement par visioconférence.
Marc Hansen l’avait annoncé lors du ICT Spring 2020: l’État luxembourgeois s’est doté d’un GovTech Lab mêlant les GovTech et l’innovation ouverte pour accélérer le développement et le perfectionnement des services publics numériques.
Fruit d’une collaboration entre le ministère de la Digitalisation et de son bras technologique, le Centre des technologies de l’information de l’État (CTIE), le GovTech Lab vise à encourager et soutenir une culture de l’innovation et de changement au sein de l’État afin de repenser les procédures existantes et les flux opérationnels et d’intégrer des principes tels que digital by default, design thinking (penser le design) ou service by design dans la conception de nouvelles solutions.
«Un des axes stratégiques du ministère touche au développement du eGovernment et le GovTech Lab fait partie intégrante des actions que nous mettons en place dans ce domaine», a déclaré Marc Hansen lors de la présentation. «Les maîtres-mots du Lab peuvent se résumer comme ceci: experiment, exchange, innovate», a-t-il ajouté.
Les GovTech sont perçues comme des facilitateurs dans les échanges entre les administrations publiques et les citoyens ou les entreprises et entre les administrations elles-mêmes. Ces éléments soulignent le fort potentiel des solutions GovTech pour l’économie, la transformation numérique et l’attractivité du pays. Par le biais de l’innovation ouverte, le GovTech Lab fait appel aux connaissances externes à l’État en introduisant des idées, des compétences ou des technologies innovantes provenant d’entreprises, de start-ups, d’indépendants, d’étudiants ou bien de chercheurs désireux de soutenir et de renforcer l'innovation au sein des services publics. Cette méthodologie est déjà largement présente dans le secteur privé. Avec le GovTech Lab, elle fait son entrée dans le secteur public luxembourgeois.
Les missions du GovTech Lab
Le GovTech Lab a trois missions pour répondre à l’objectif poursuivi par le ministère de la Digitalisation et le CTIE:
Le ministre délégué à la Digitalisation, Marc Hansen, a lancé officiellement le premier challenge du GovTech Lab: «Bye Bye Robots!».
Cet appel à solutions porte sur le développement d’une solution innovante pour la vérification du caractère humain lors de l’utilisation des procédures en ligne auprès de l’État luxembourgeois. Cette solution est vouée à remplacer le système actuel du CTIE pour vérifier qu’il s’agit bel et bien d’un être humain qui se connecte à des procédures en ligne auprès de l’État luxembourgeois et non pas de bots automatiques.
La nouvelle solution devra être simple et non contraignante pour l’utilisateur, innovante et répondre aux standards de sécurité exigés. Tous les détails concernant cet appel à solutions seront publiés le 27 novembre vers 11 heures sur le portail des marchés publics.
Lien(s) utile(s):
Site Internet du GovTech Lab
Accelerating public services innovation – Launch of the GovTech Lab and its first call for solutions "Bye Bye Robots!"
On November 26, 2020, Marc Hansen, Minister Delegate for Digitalisation, presented the concept of the new GovTech Lab of the Luxembourg Government and launched the Lab's first call for solutions entitled "Bye bye Robots!". This presentation had a very particular format since it was the first press conference of the Luxembourg Government held entirely by videoconference.
As Marc Hansen announced it at the ICT Spring 2020, the Luxembourg Government created a GovTech Lab, which combines the concepts of GovTech and open innovation to accelerate the development and improvement of digital public services.
The GovTech Lab is a joint initiative of the Ministry for Digitalisation and its technological arm, the Government IT Centre (CTIE). The GovTech Lab aims to encourage and support a culture of innovation and change within administrations in order to rethink existing procedures and operational flows, whilst integrating principles such as digital by default, design thinking or service by design into the development of new solutions.
"One of the strategic areas of focus of the ministry concerns the development of eGovernment solutions and the GovTech Lab will be an essential tool in this field", declared Marc Hansen during the presentation. "The key words of the Lab can be summed up like this: experiment, exchange, innovate”, he added.
GovTechs are perceived as facilitators in exchanges between public administrations and citizens or businesses and between administrations themselves, which emphasizes the strong potential of GovTech solutions for the economy, the digital transformation and the attractiveness of the country.
Through open innovation, the GovTech Lab calls on knowledge from outside the State by bringing on innovative ideas, skills or technologies from companies, start-ups, freelancers, students or researchers who want to support and strengthen public services innovation. This methodology is already widely used in the private sector and is hereby introduced in the public sector.
The GovTech Lab’s missions
The GovTech Lab defined three missions to meet the objective pursued by the Ministry for Digitalisation and the CTIE:
The Minister Delegate for Digitalisation, Marc Hansen, officially launched the first GovTech Lab call for solutions: "Bye Bye Robots!”
This call for solutions focuses on the development of an innovative solution dedicated to tell computers and humans apart when doing online procedures with the Luxembourg State. This solution is intended to replace the current CTIE system for verifying that the connection to online procedures is indeed made by a human being rather than automatic bots.
The new solution must be simple, innovative and appealing for the user and guarantee the required security standards. All the details regarding this call for solutions will be available on Friday 27 of November 2020 at 11:00 am on the public procurement portal.
Useful links:
GovTech Lab webpage