VIDEO: RTL Introduces...LuxFilmFest
A look at what goes into making the festival a success.
This week we talk to the one of the organizers of the Luxembourg City Film Festival, artistic director Alexis Juncosa, which returns for its 9th edition.
Supported by the Ministry of Culture and the City of Luxembourg, Luxembourg City Film Festival presents high-quality, exclusive content of undeniable artistic value, featuring a vast panorama of international contemporary fiction and documentary films, special screenings, Luxembourgish productions and a young audiences programme.
