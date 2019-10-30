RTL Today meets up with experimental filmmaker Jim Hubbard to discuss his new film - United in Anger - A History Of Act Up.

Hubbard has been making films since 1974 and United in Anger - A History Of Act Up is a unique feature-length documentary that combines startling archival footage that puts the audience on the ground with the activists and the remarkably insightful interviews from the ACT UP Oral History Project to explore ACT UP (the AIDS Coalition to Unleash Power).

Hubbard says of his reasons for making the piece, "I first filmed ACT UP at the Lesbian & Gay Pride March in New York in June 1987. I started filming Gay political events in 1979 in the lead up to the first national march on Washington."

It was in the early 80s when AIDS began being feature d in mainstream news and as such came a lack of understanding and compassion as fear drove information. "When AIDS first devastated the Gay community, I began thinking about making a film about AIDS, but was stymied because I had no intention of elbowing my way into hospital rooms to show people at their most vulnerable and victimized as the mainstream media were doing."

In the mid 80's Hubbard's personal life was touched by AIDS when, in 1984, his ex-lover, the filmmaker Roger Jacoby, was diagnosed. "He wanted to be filmed and during the last year and a half of his life I filmed him and when he died, I inherited his outtakes. Then ACT UP came along with its flamboyantly visual style of politics. Together these two elements formed the backbone of my film “Elegy in the Streets.”

"I feel very strongly that the film is the end result of the collective work of dozens of valiant people who videotaped and edited the remarkable body of work that documents the AIDS activist movement."

Before there was Occupy Wall Street or the Arab Spring, there was ACT UP.

ACT UP will be showing at MUDAM as part of ACT UP, From NY to Paris - from 30 October, more info here

