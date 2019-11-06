Falling down, falling from the sky, falling in love… Choreographer Giovanni Zazzera’s most recent piece, “Until You Fall,” explores the theme of falling, mixing the world of dance, body language and acrobatics while questioning the fear, fragility, but also the pleasure of falling.

Combining 5 dancers with a musical environment, “Until You Fall” journeys through the human experience of everyday situations, going beyond the fall and finally discovering what leads to it.

The next sessions are open to the public at 20:00 from November 8-9th at Escher Theater.

www.zazzeragiovanni.com / www.lucoda.org

©RTL/Crossfire 2019