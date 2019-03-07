This week in our RTL Reports we sit down with Princess Tessy to discuss her past, her present and her hopes for the future.

One of the first things to know about Princess Tessy is that you should forget everything you know about her.

As with anyone thrust into the media spotlight there are many things that can stick and most are untrue.

Here in this interview, Princess Tessy reveals herself to be refreshingly honest and talks about her sincere motivation to become 'her best self' and work towards the' many focussed goals' she has in mind.

