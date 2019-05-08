The Miami University John E. Dolibois European Center (MUDEC), along with the Cours Universitaire, is the oldest university program in Luxembourg, having recently celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2018.

It is also one of the oldest and most well-established study abroad programs in the United States. The program’s motto is Study, Engage, Travel, as those words reflect the three main pillars of the student experience. Last night they presented the “MuxLux” medal to Georges M. Lentz Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Brasserie Nationale (Bofferding) and a graduate of Miami University in Ohio at an event at the Parc Hotel Alvisse.