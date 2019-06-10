The 6th edition of Koll an Aktioun took place at the historical site of the slate museum in Haut-Martelange.

The 6th edition of Koll an Aktioun took place at the historical site of the slate museum in Haut-Martelange. From arts and crafts to beers on draft, the festival offers visitors, old and young, numerous activities, performances, and workshops to celebrate its four principle branches: culinary, cultural, musical, and family-friendly.