VIDEO: Vox Pops - India Day
Hosted by the Indian Association Luxembourg, the fourth edition of India Day kicked off in collaboration with Ville De Luxembourg at Place Guillaume II Sunday.
Hosted by the Indian Association Luxembourg, the fourth edition of India Day kicked off in collaboration with Ville De Luxembourg at Place Guillaume II this past Sunday, welcoming the crowds to join in on the lovely food, lively music and performances, and the festive Indian culture.
©RTL/Crossfire 2019
Am meeschte gelies