Um Findel dierft et nieft de Cargo-Aktivitéite weiderhin zimmlech roueg bleiwen.

Wéi d'Luxair e Méindeg nämlech wësse gedoen huet, wäerte sämtlech Volle vun der nationaler Fluchgesellschaft bis den 29. Mee inclus ausgesat bleiwen. Domadder sinn also alleguer d'Linne betraff, och déi vu LuxairTours.

D'Gesondheet an d'Sécherheet vun de Passagéier an dem Personal wier iewescht Prioritéit, an dofir hätt een déi Decisioun getraff, heescht et um Internetsite vun der Luxair.

Samschdes den 30. Mee, sollen d'Aktivitéiten nees ulafen (Stand 20.4.2020). Virun zwou Wochen hat d'Luxair scho wëssen gedoen, dass hire komplett Fluchbetrib bis de 4. Mee annuléiert ass, wat elo also nach emol ëm 4 Woche verlängert gouf.

Clienten, déi schonns en Ticket haten, an der Zäit wou keng Fligere fléien, an direkt bei der Luxair gebucht haten, kréien e Bong geschéckt mam Montant, deen ewell bezuelt gouf. Ween iwwert eng Agence gebucht huet, soll sech och un dës adresséiere fir weider Informatiounen.

Schreiwes

Since the past weeks, the accelerated spread of the COVID-19 and associated governmental measures, have a significant impact on the everyday life of all of us. The health and safety of our passengers and our people are always our top priority. Consequently, we had to decide to temporarily suspend our Luxair & LuxairTours operations up to May 29, 2020 included.

Restart of Luxair flights & LuxairTours holiday activities

Our Luxair flights and our LuxairTours holidays activities will take off again on May 30, 2020. We are working closely with the official authorities at each of our destinations to ensure that we are always aligned with the latest official rules, guidelines and recommendations.

We sincerely thank you for your trust and your loyalty! Let's see us back onboard very soon. You will find all our flight and holiday offers on www.luxair.lu and www.luxairtours.lu.



Free re-booking policy for all new flight bookings

More flexibility, more travel confidence for your future flights. Luxair has set up exceptional commercial terms and conditions on its entire network to make your travel plans more flexible:

For all new flight bookings done from March 13 until May 31, 2020 and for any travel dates within the next 365 days, you will be able to change your travel dates without any change fees to any later travel date within 365 days of your initial booking date – regardless of the initial fare purchased (including FlyCLASSIC and FlyPLUS fares). If desired, you may even change your travel dates several times without any change fees.

Detailed Conditions for all new bookings:

The new change policy is valid for the entire flight network of Luxair & LuxairTours (flight only)

The departure and destination airports must remain as they are, unchanged

If the original fare is no longer available, the fare difference must be paid

The re-booking must be made before the original travel date

FlyFLEX and FlyBUSINESS tickets can always be changed and also refunded free of charge

If you are booking via our website (www.luxair.lu), mobile app or our customer service centre, you can change your travel dates simply online via My Booking. If you are booking through an offline or online travel agency, please contact your agency and they will take care of this change accordingly.