François Bausch, Vice-Premier ministre et ministre de la Mobilité et des Travaux publics, avec René Steinhaus, président-directeur général de lux-Airport, Richard Forson, président-directeur général de Cargolux Airlines International, et Carl Berninghausen, président du conseil d'administration de Norsk e-Fuel, ont présenté en date du 29 mars 2022, le projet d’investissement de lux-Airport dans la production de carburant d'aviation durable basé sur l'énergie renouvelable en acquérant une partie de la société Norsk e-Fuel. Après avoir obtenu la certification «neutralité» (niveau 3+) du programme Airport Carbon Accreditation de l’ACI, lux-Airport intensifie son engagement environnemental en investissant dans la production de fuel synthétique ou e-Fuels, élément important du carburant aviation durable (SAF), et ce afin de respecter les directives «Fit for 55» de la Commission européenne. Norsk e-Fuel (NEF) est une société leader dans le développement de la production d'e-Fuel grâce à ses partenaires industriels ou experts en technologie et ses brevets innovants. Norsk e-Fuel (NEF) est parfaitement positionnée pour développer et réaliser la production de fuel synthétique grâce à la technologie de Power to Liquid (PtL) à l'échelle de l’aviation. Ce SAF permettra de réduire significativement les émissions de CO 2 liées au secteur de l’aviation. En investissant dans ce projet, lux-Airport rejoint les partenaires Sunfire, Climeworks, Valinor et Paul Wurth dans le pilotage de la production de carburant de synthèse. Ce carburant renouvelable permet de réduire les émissions sur l'ensemble du cycle de vie jusqu'à 99% par rapport aux carburants classiques. De plus, sa production n'entre pas en concurrence avec la sécurité alimentaire par rapport à l'utilisation des terres agricoles. Rejoignant la proposition «Fit for 55» de la Commission européenne qui a pour objectif de réduire les émissions de CO 2 de 55% d'ici 2030, lux-Airport focalise ses investissements dans des projets soutenant cette initiative. L'objectif de la Commission européenne pour l'industrie de l'aviation est de remplacer les combustibles fossiles utilisés dans l'Union européenne par un quota de 63% de SAF en 2050. Ce pourcentage comprend une part de 28% de carburants de synthèse (carburants renouvelables d’origine non biologique). En 2030, tous les aéroports de l'UE accueillant plus d’un million de passagers ou 100.000 tonnes de fret seront obligés d'utiliser dans leur consommation totale de carburant au moins 5% de SAF, dont une part de 0,7% composée par des carburants de synthèse. La première unité de production de Norsk e-Fuel est prévue à Mosjøen en Norvège, site qui fournit les quantités d'énergie renouvelable et les infrastructures nécessaires. Le début de la production est prévu pour 2024. lux-Airport valorise ainsi le développement de la production de carburant d'aviation durable (SAF) à partir d'électricité renouvelable, de CO 2 capté dans l'air et d'eau. lux-Airport, par sa participation dans Norsk e-Fuel, s’engage ainsi fortement en faveur de la réalisation des objectifs de neutralité carbone du secteur de l’aviation. Contribuer à l'objectif «Fit for 55» de l'UE est l'un des éléments phares des initiatives en faveur de l’environnement portées par lux-Airport. La certification obtenue par l'aéroport dans le cadre du programme ACI Airport Carbon Accreditation en mars 2022 prouve les résultats des activités conjointes des principales organisations de l'aéroport. Des projets tels que l'utilisation de l'électricité renouvelable et l’investissement dans un éclairage LED, l'optimisation de l’utilisation des ressources énergétiques, la réduction de la consommation d'eau, ou encore la récupération de l'eau de déverglaçage des avions permettent de réduire les impacts environnementaux des activités de l’aéroport. La mise en œuvre d'espaces verts en faveur de la biodiversité, l'utilisation de véhicules électriques, le renforcement du tri et du recyclage des déchets sont des exemples probants de projets qui contribuent à une exploitation de l'aéroport plus respectueuse de l’environnement. lux-Airport investing in the production of sustainable aviation fuel based on renewable energy by acquiring a shareholding in Norsk e-Fuel François Bausch, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Mobility and Public Works, together with René Steinhaus, President and CEO of lux-Airport, Richard Forson, President and CEO of Cargolux Airlines International, and Carl Berninghausen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Norsk e-Fuel, presented on 29 March 2022, lux-Airport's plan to invest in the production of sustainable aviation fuel based on renewable energy by acquiring part of the company Norsk e-Fuel. After achieving the certification "carbon neutral" (level 3+) by ACI, lux-Airport expands its environmental engagement by investing in the production of e-Fuels, an important component of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), to fulfill the "Fit for 55" guidelines of the European Commission. Norsk e-Fuel (NEF) is one of the leading companies in the development of e-Fuel production with its experienced shareholders and relevant patents. It is well placed to develop and achieve the necessary scale of production of Power to Liquid (PtL), e-Fuel which is the optimum SAF in reducing CO 2 emissions throughout the product lifecycle. With this investment, lux-Airport joins the four partners: Sunfire, Climeworks, Valinor, and Paul Wurth, to drive the production of e-Fuels, the most sustainable type of SAF. Moreover, they can reduce life-cycle emissions by up to 99% compared to conventional fuels and do not compete with food security or land use. Accelerated by the European Commission's "Fit for 55" proposal, which aims to reduce greenhouse gasses by 55% by 2030, lux-Airport will target its investments in projects, which support this initiative. The European Commission’s target for the aviation industry is to substitute fossil fuels with a quota of 63% SAF. Included in the 63% is a requirement that 28% of the total fuel uplift in the EU are e-Fuels. Already by 2030, every EU airport with more than 1 million passengers or 100.000 t cargo per year is obliged to use 5% SAF and 0.7% e-Fuels of its total fuel consumption. The first production facility of Norsk e-Fuel is planned in Mosjøen (Norway), providing the required amounts of renewable energy and necessary infrastructure. The start of production is planned for 2024. lux-Airport supports with its shareholding in Norsk e-Fuel the independent production of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) from renewable electricity, air captured CO 2 and water. lux-Airport’s investment in e-Fuel production underlines the strong commitment to supporting the targets for a climate-neutral aviation sector. Contributing to the EU’s "Fit for 55" goal is one of the key elements in lux-Airport’s sustainability initiatives. The certification achieved by the airport with the ACI Airport Carbon Accreditation program in March 2022, proves the results of joint efforts by the airport’s major stakeholders. Projects such as the smart use of renewable electricity, optimization of heating, water use reduction including recovering de-icing water to reduce environmental impacts, implementing green spaces to increase biodiversity, investment in smart LED lighting, use of electric vehicles, reinforcing waste sorting and recycling all contribute to a more sustainable airport operation.