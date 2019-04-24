For the past three and a half years or so, Luxembourgers have been flocking to the Decathlon shop in Sterpenich, Belgium.

As one of, if not the, largest sport retailer in the world, Decathlon boasts around 90,000 employees and over a thousand shops.

Due to its relatively low prices and high quality, the Decathlon shop just across the border in Belgium has been attracting a steady stream of Luxembourgers since opening some three and a half years ago. In an interview with Paperjam, manager Benjamin Michel states that 60% of the shop's customers are from Luxembourg - also noting that they often hear more English than French on Saturdays.

They are now actively seeking a location within the Grand Duchy as well, with the aim of opening the doors of the new shop by the end of this year or early 2020. At the moment, Michel stated to Paperjam that they are looking for a location that will allow them to open a shop similar in size to that in Sterpenich - around 3,500m2. This may in turn lead to further store openings.