A 2008 Samsung laptop installed with 6 of the world's most destructive computer viruses is currently being auctioned.

This is not a prank, not is it meant as a means to gain access to the notorious viruses installed on the laptop. What it is, is an art auction. The piece, titled 'The Persistence of Chaos', was created by internet artist Guo O Dong and is perfectly safe so long as you steer clear of USB memories and WiFi.

The viruses installed include WannaCry — which was used in an attack that cost the NHS (National Health Service) in the UK some £92m, not to mention 19,000 appointment cancellations — and ILOVEYOU, which is estimated to have affected over half a million computers and caused billions in damages in the first week alone.

At the time of writing there are 5 hours left to place a bid for the laptop, with the winning bid standing at $1,200,750.