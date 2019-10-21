After the sold-out TEDxLuxembourgCity 2019 event in June, TEDxLuxembourg are back with their first TEDxWomen event in the region.

As official media partners, RTL are delighted to confirm that the TEDxLuxembourgCityWomen event, the first of its kind to be held in Luxembourg, will be hosted at the Hemicycle of the European Convention Center Luxembourg (ECCL) on 8 December 2019. The event, brought together by the organisers of TEDxLuxembourgCity and Larissa Best, founder of Luxembourgish gender advocacy think tank Equilibre, will be held the same day as TEDWomen 2019 is held in California.

“Following the sold-out success of June’s event at the Philharmonie, our TEDxLuxembourgCity team were overwhelmed by the positive feedback. We knew immediately that we were going to do another event in 2019” says Dirk Daenen, organiser for the TEDxLuxembourgCity team.

© TEDxLuxembourgCity

Both Daenen and Best were in agreement of the importance of hosting an event celebrating women and girls as "creators and changemakers." The event, featuring "female thought-leaders from a wide variety of areas" as speakers, will have the capacity for 600+ guests in Luxembourg and is open to all, women and men and girls and boys.

Given the smaller space and the sell-out event at the Philharmonie - with double the capacity - earlier this year, Daenen urged true fans to purchase tickets quickly. Tickets are now available to the general public and can be found on the TEDxLuxembourgCity website.

As for who speakers are, we will have to remain patient. Applications have been received and the last few are being vetted. Co-organiser Larissa Best said: "While we are confident our chosen speakers will be incredible, we are always on the lookout for that next ‘great’ idea." If you believe Luxembourg City would like to hear you, let us know at TEDxLuxCity@gmail.com.