Altogether now...'Now this is the story all about how, My life got flipped, turned upside down, And I'd like to take a minute just sit right there, I'll tell you how I became the prince of a town called Bel-air'

Director Morgan Cooper's dark take on the classic american sit-com that show Will Smith to stardom and forever ingrained the Carlton dance on the world has taken the 'Net by storm.

It is easy to see why. High production values and a gritty tone, has meant that many web surfers had thought this was the real deal. And it still may be, given the buzz it has generated.

The rags to riches take is a trope for cinema and the spin given here would assure that the feature could at least keep things...ahem...fresh.