The Bitmoji Bible is the creation of Daniel Eckler and Phil Lebovits - as ""a quick way to learn Bible stories without having to read words."

The Bitmoji Bible is compendium of stories found in Jewish and Christian holy scriptures.

For the first time ever, some of the most well-known stories from both books are being converted to a language even Millennials will understand: Bitmoji.

It must be pointed out that these are rough guides rather than literal translations. The reason for such is an easy one: times are a changing.

"Today's children are more likely to read a text message than a book," co-creator Daniel Eckler said through Twitter. "Given the Bible has been translated into more than 3000 languages, I thought it should be translated into one of the most popular contemporary languages."

In an interview with Mashable Eckler has said, "Bitmoji are surprisingly flexible, you can tell all sorts of stories with them."

Although he is agnostic and he has been spiritual for most of his life and has been "exploring Christianity" of late.

What is Bitmoji?

Bitmoji is owned by Snap Inc., the same company that’s behind Snapchat. Snap bought Bitmoji for more than $100 million in 2016.

At its core, Bitmoji lets you create a cartoon avatar of yourself. You can then use your avatar as a consistent profile picture across all your favorite apps.