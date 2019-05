Careful and skilful as the set designers of Game of Thrones are, it was inevitable that fans would spot the out-of-place cup.

You'll have to look carefully here as it's not easy to see (I for one didn't spot it when watching the episode), but once you see it there's no denying what it is.. and as much as it does kind of blend in, I suspect this wasn't product placement.

my favorite show in the entire world forgot a STARBUCKS COFFEE CUP ON THE TABLE WHILE FILMING pic.twitter.com/60z3pOCfg9 — zane (@zane) May 6, 2019

See it? Yeah.. whoopsie! Naturally, the memes have already started rolling in.

That Winterfell starbucks cashier ain't ready to write Dany's name on her coffee cup #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/N4ktWH1NlJ — Joseph (@TheGeneralSYD) May 6, 2019