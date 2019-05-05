Out to see if she could spot the now famous whale in Norway, Isa Mansika accidentally dropped her phone into the ocean - and the beluga fetched it for her!

The helpful beluga first came to international attention when it was spotted wearing a "suspicious harness" with the text "Equipment St. Petersburg" on it. That, combined with the whales calmness around humans and boats, led to speculation that it may just be a Russian spy.

Ina Mansika and a group of friends decided to see if they could spot it - which they did. Lost in the excitement she forgot to close her jacket pocket before lying down to see if she could pet it, and accidentally dropped her phone into the icy waters.