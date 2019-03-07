D'Membre du Directoire vun der Banque centrale européenne, Yves Mersch, huet erkläert, wat fir eng Roll d'Banque centrale am eisem Alldag huet.
La Banque centrale européenne
20 ans dans notre vie quotidienne
Eh oui, nous fêtons le 20ème anniversaire de l’euro cette année !
Mais quel rôle joue la Banque centrale européenne dans notre vie depuis tout ce temps ? Quel est le fonctionnement de cette banque, qui jouit d’un haut degré d’indépendance vis-à-vis du pouvoir politique ? A qui doit-elle rendre compte de ses actions ?
La Représentation de la Commission européenne au Luxembourg vous invite cordialement à participer à la présentation et à venir discuter de ces questions et d’autres avec M. Yves Mersch, Membre du Directoire de la Banque centrale européenne le
vendredi 8 mars 2019 à 17h30
Maison de l’Union européenne - Salle Joseph Bech
7, rue du Marché-aux-Herbes – Luxembourg
La présentation se fera en langue française. Les questions peuvent également être posées en allemand et en anglais.
Un verre de l'amitié suivra la manifestation.
Les places étant limitées, merci de vous inscrire impérativement par mail comm-rep-lux@ec.europa.eu ou par téléphone au +352 4301 34925
Yves Mersch
Member of the ECB's Executive Board
Date of birth: 1 October 1949
Place of birth: Luxembourg
Education
1975
Postgraduate degree in Political Science, University Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne
1974
Postgraduate degree in International Public Law, Master of Political Science, University Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne
1973
Master’s degree in Law, University Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne
Since December 2012
Member of the Executive Board, European Central Bank
1998-2012
Governor of the Banque centrale du Luxembourg (BCL)
1989-98
Director of the Treasury
Personal Representative of the Minister of Finance during the negotiation of the Maastricht Treaty
1985-89
Government Commissioner for the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Securities Market Authority)
1983-98
Member of the Council of the Luxembourg Monetary Institute (banking supervisory authority)
1981
Adviser, international financial and monetary relations, Ministry of Finance
1980-81
Financial Counsellor, Permanent Representation of Luxembourg to the United Nations, New York
1978-79
Attaché, Ministry of Finance
1976-78
Secondment to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Washington, D.C.
1975
Assistant, Ministry of Finance
1974
Admitted to the Luxembourg Bar
Other positions and mandates
Elected Co-Chair of the Financial Stability Board’s Regional Consultative Group for Europe (2011-12)
President of the Fondation de la Banque centrale du Luxembourg (BCL’s Foundation) which promotes research and higher education in the BCL’s fields of activity (2011-12)
Deputy Chair of the Governing Board of the International Islamic Liquidity Management Corporation (IILM) (2010-12)
Member of the Board of the Luxembourg School of Finance Foundation (FLSF) (2006-12)
President of the non-profit association, The Bridge Forum Dialogue a.s.b.l, founded in 2000 with the participation of the European Union institutions and bodies established in Luxembourg (2000-12)
Alternate Governor for Luxembourg on the Board of Governors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) (1998-2012)
Monetary Committee of the European Communities: alternate member from 1982 to 1985; full member from 1989 to 1998
World Bank: Alternate Governor
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD): Alternate Governor
European Investment Bank (EIB): Member of the Board of Directors
President of the Office du Ducroire (Luxembourg Export Credit Agency)
Vice-President of Société nationale de crédit et d’investissement (Luxembourg National Development Bank)
Administrator representing the State on the boards of the following bodies:
ARBED S.A. (steel company)
Société européenne de satellites (SES) (European Satellite Company)
Entreprise des Postes et Télécommunications (Post and Telecommunications Company)
Société Nationale des Habitations à Bon Marché (National Housing Company)
Banque et Caisse d’Epargne de l’Etat (State Savings Bank)
Honours
In 2019 Yves Mersch received the Lámfalussy Award from the Magyar Nemzeti Bank (Hungary).
In 2014 Yves Mersch was appointed honorary Professor at the University of Luxembourg.
In 2013 Yves Mersch was awarded an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from Miami University.