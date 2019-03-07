D'Membre du Directoire vun der Banque centrale européenne, Yves Mersch, huet erkläert, wat fir eng Roll d'Banque centrale am eisem Alldag huet.

La Banque centrale européenne

20 ans dans notre vie quotidienne

Eh oui, nous fêtons le 20ème anniversaire de l’euro cette année !

Mais quel rôle joue la Banque centrale européenne dans notre vie depuis tout ce temps ? Quel est le fonctionnement de cette banque, qui jouit d’un haut degré d’indépendance vis-à-vis du pouvoir politique ? A qui doit-elle rendre compte de ses actions ?

La Représentation de la Commission européenne au Luxembourg vous invite cordialement à participer à la présentation et à venir discuter de ces questions et d’autres avec M. Yves Mersch, Membre du Directoire de la Banque centrale européenne le

vendredi 8 mars 2019 à 17h30

Maison de l’Union européenne - Salle Joseph Bech

7, rue du Marché-aux-Herbes – Luxembourg

La présentation se fera en langue française. Les questions peuvent également être posées en allemand et en anglais.

Un verre de l'amitié suivra la manifestation.

Les places étant limitées, merci de vous inscrire impérativement par mail comm-rep-lux@ec.europa.eu ou par téléphone au +352 4301 34925

Yves Mersch

Member of the ECB's Executive Board



Date of birth: 1 October 1949

Place of birth: Luxembourg

Education

1975

Postgraduate degree in Political Science, University Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne

1974

Postgraduate degree in International Public Law, Master of Political Science, University Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne

1973

Master’s degree in Law, University Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne

Since December 2012

Member of the Executive Board, European Central Bank

1998-2012

Governor of the Banque centrale du Luxembourg (BCL)

1989-98

Director of the Treasury

Personal Representative of the Minister of Finance during the negotiation of the Maastricht Treaty

1985-89

Government Commissioner for the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Securities Market Authority)

1983-98

Member of the Council of the Luxembourg Monetary Institute (banking supervisory authority)

1981

Adviser, international financial and monetary relations, Ministry of Finance

1980-81

Financial Counsellor, Permanent Representation of Luxembourg to the United Nations, New York

1978-79

Attaché, Ministry of Finance

1976-78

Secondment to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Washington, D.C.

1975

Assistant, Ministry of Finance

1974

Admitted to the Luxembourg Bar

Other positions and mandates

Elected Co-Chair of the Financial Stability Board’s Regional Consultative Group for Europe (2011-12)

President of the Fondation de la Banque centrale du Luxembourg (BCL’s Foundation) which promotes research and higher education in the BCL’s fields of activity (2011-12)

Deputy Chair of the Governing Board of the International Islamic Liquidity Management Corporation (IILM) (2010-12)

Member of the Board of the Luxembourg School of Finance Foundation (FLSF) (2006-12)

President of the non-profit association, The Bridge Forum Dialogue a.s.b.l, founded in 2000 with the participation of the European Union institutions and bodies established in Luxembourg (2000-12)

Alternate Governor for Luxembourg on the Board of Governors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) (1998-2012)

Monetary Committee of the European Communities: alternate member from 1982 to 1985; full member from 1989 to 1998

World Bank: Alternate Governor

European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD): Alternate Governor

European Investment Bank (EIB): Member of the Board of Directors

President of the Office du Ducroire (Luxembourg Export Credit Agency)

Vice-President of Société nationale de crédit et d’investissement (Luxembourg National Development Bank)

Administrator representing the State on the boards of the following bodies:

ARBED S.A. (steel company)

Société européenne de satellites (SES) (European Satellite Company)

Entreprise des Postes et Télécommunications (Post and Telecommunications Company)

Société Nationale des Habitations à Bon Marché (National Housing Company)

Banque et Caisse d’Epargne de l’Etat (State Savings Bank)

Honours

In 2019 Yves Mersch received the Lámfalussy Award from the Magyar Nemzeti Bank (Hungary).

In 2014 Yves Mersch was appointed honorary Professor at the University of Luxembourg.

In 2013 Yves Mersch was awarded an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from Miami University.