Dat ass d'Urteel um Mëttwoch de Moie vun de Riichter um europäeschen Tribunal.

Lëtzebuerg huet dem franséischen Energiegrupp Engie steierlech Virdeeler accordéiert. Zu där Conclusioun kënnt den europäeschen Tribunal. Et geet ëm Rulingen.

Ënner anerem wier eng national Mesure a punkto abus de droit net applizéiert ginn.

D'EU-Kommissioun hat verlaangt, datt Lëtzebuerg déi Steieren nodréiglech afuerdert. Déi Decisioun gëtt also net annuléiert an déi steierlech Virdeeler missten deemno réckgängeg gemaach ginn. Et geet ëm 120 Milliounen €.

PDF: Urteel vum Europäesche Geriichtshaff an der Affär "Engie"

Lëtzebuerg huet dem Internetgigant Amazon da keng Steier-faveure gemaach. Dat hunn d'Riichter vum selwechten Tribunal och decidéiert.

Och hei hat d'EU-Kommissioun verlaangt, datt Lëtzebuerg déi Steieren nodréiglech afuerdert. D'Decisioun vu Bréissel gouf also um Mëttwoch annuléiert. Hei geet et ëm 250 Milliounen € plus Zënsen.

Déi nächst Instanz wier elo den europäesche Geriichtshaff.

PDF: Urteel vum Europäesche Geriichtshaff an der Affär "Amazon"

Reaktioun vun Amazon



Statement

We’re committed to Europe and follow the law in every jurisdiction in which we operate. We have invested €78 billion since 2010 and have 60 fulfilment centres, 100 corporate offices and development centres, and employ over 135,000 people in a wide variety of well-paid roles. There are now over 100,000 Europe-based selling partners using our services to reach new customers and grow their businesses, and small businesses account for more than half of all products offered in our stores.

We welcome the Court’s decision, which is in line with our long-standing position that we followed all applicable laws and that Amazon received no special treatment. We’re pleased that the Court has made this clear, and we can continue to focus on delivering for our customers across Europe.

Offiziellt Schreiwes vum Finanzministère

Prise de position du Luxembourg suite aux arrêts rendus par le Tribunal de l'Union européenne dans les affaires Amazon EU SARL et ENGIE Global LNG Holding SARL (12.05.2021)

Communiqué par: ministère des Finances

Le Luxembourg se félicite de l'arrêt rendu par le Tribunal de l'Union européenne dans l'affaire Amazon EU SARL, qui confirme que le traitement fiscal du contribuable en question suivant les règles fiscales applicables à l'époque n'est pas constitutif d'une aide d'État.

En ce qui concerne l'affaire ENGIE Global LNG Holding SARL, le Luxembourg prend note de l'arrêt rendu par le Tribunal de l'Union européenne. Le Luxembourg analysera l'arrêt avec toute la diligence requise et réserve tous ses droits.

Les arrêts ne remettent par ailleurs nullement en question l'engagement du Luxembourg en faveur de la transparence en matière fiscale et de la lutte contre les pratiques d'évasion fiscale. Le Luxembourg rappelle avoir mis en œuvre au cours des dernières années de nombreuses réformes destinées à lutter contre l'évasion et la fraude fiscales, dont notamment la transposition des directives ATAD I et II établissant des règles pour lutter contre les pratiques d'évasion fiscale au sein du marché intérieur.

Le pays continuera à participer de façon active et constructive aux discussions en cours portant sur une réforme de la fiscalité internationale des entreprises, dans le respect du principe du «level playing field».

________________________________________

Luxembourg's position following the judgments of the General Court of the European Union in the Amazon EU SARL and ENGIE Global LNG Holding SARL cases

Luxembourg welcomes the judgment of the General Court of the European Union in the Amazon EU SARL case, which confirms that the tax treatment of the taxpayer in question under the tax rules applicable at the time does not constitute State aid.

With regard to the ENGIE Global LNG Holding SARL case, Luxembourg takes note of the judgment of the General Court of the European Union. Luxembourg will examine the judgment with all due diligence and reserves all its rights.

The judgments do not call into question Luxembourg's commitment to transparency in tax matters and the fight against tax avoidance practices. Luxembourg recalls that it has implemented numerous reforms in recent years to combat tax evasion and fraud, including the transposition of the ATAD I and II directives establishing rules against tax avoidance practices within the internal market.

Luxembourg will continue to participate actively and constructively in the ongoing discussions on international corporate tax reform, with the aim to ensure a level playing field.